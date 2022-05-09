Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will report $6.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $25.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.32 to $31.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $23.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.97 to $32.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $10.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.40. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $86,532,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $70,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

