Digital Insurance Token Market Cap Tops $599,492.98 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $599,492.98 and $26.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 34.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.18 or 0.00609363 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

