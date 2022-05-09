DinoSwap Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $985,095.10 and $22,787.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00158321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00594015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00035716 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,112.53 or 1.99875651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 121,331,132 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

