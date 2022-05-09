Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.08.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.