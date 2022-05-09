DMScript Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, DMScript has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $46,238.23 and $8.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 95.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00170888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00579794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00036019 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,073.67 or 1.94944162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

