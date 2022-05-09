DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.01

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 224365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

DNBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Danske upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DNB Markets lowered their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.9024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

