DNB Markets Lowers FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) to Hold

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.36. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $32.77.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 724.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 60,020 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.