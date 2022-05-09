Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.27-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

NYSE DLB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.73. 7,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,534. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.31%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

