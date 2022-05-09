Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP trimmed its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Domo comprises 1.6% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Domo were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Domo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Domo by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,366. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

