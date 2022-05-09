Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Holdings Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.77% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
