DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). DoorDash reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 41.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 91.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.18. 10,893,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,499. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

