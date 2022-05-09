DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

