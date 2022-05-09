DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $37.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.07.

DV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,242.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 17,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,826 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $91,853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after buying an additional 121,213 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,441,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after buying an additional 530,940 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after buying an additional 125,734 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DV traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. 1,385,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,810. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.