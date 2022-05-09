Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.03 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

PLOW stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.43. 117,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,126. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $696.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

In other news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.