Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 17,639 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $11.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $366.62. 556,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,756. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $372.13 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.