Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 243,067 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 249.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.95. 748,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,184. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

