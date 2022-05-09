Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.34 on Monday, reaching $225.25. 134,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,174. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.