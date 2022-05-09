Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.95. 170,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,976. The firm has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

