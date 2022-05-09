Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,107 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $14.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.29. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.82 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

