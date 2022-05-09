Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

