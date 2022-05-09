Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.64. 1,073,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,130,460. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

