Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.35. 16,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,031,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

