DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.90

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.90 and last traded at $73.45, with a volume of 63358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,082.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

DSV A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

