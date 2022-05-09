Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Duke Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.31. 32,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,275. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

