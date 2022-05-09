Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,505 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $20,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.