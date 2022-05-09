Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.13-1.20 EPS.

DNB traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,936. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

