DXdao Hits 24-Hour Volume of $175,416.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $30.76 million and approximately $175,416.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $623.75 or 0.02012517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.28 or 0.00246109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003447 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00535664 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

