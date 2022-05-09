Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $3,386,364.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 346,161 shares of company stock worth $4,853,502 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

