Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,655. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.51.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.88.
In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.
About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.