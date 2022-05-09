Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,655. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.88.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

