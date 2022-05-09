Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $34,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,350. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

