Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $10.53 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

