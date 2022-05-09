Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $13.49.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
