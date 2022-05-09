Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

