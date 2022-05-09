Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 9,002 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3,203.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $100.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.10 and a 1-year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

