Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.