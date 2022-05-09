Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $108.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.20.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.