Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,073,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Payments by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,574,000 after buying an additional 466,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $121.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $202.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.