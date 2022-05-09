Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 233 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $401.00 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $386.02 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

