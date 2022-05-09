Effect.AI Price Reaches $0.0179 (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00141788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00346411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

