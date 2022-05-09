Eldorado Gold (ELD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Eldorado Gold (TSE: ELD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2022 – Eldorado Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Eldorado Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$20.50 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Eldorado Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Eldorado Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$17.00.

4/20/2022 – Eldorado Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

TSE ELD traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.12. 801,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,075. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.74. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40.

Get Eldorado Gold Co alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.