ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.32) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.53) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($16.84) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ETR ZIL2 opened at €7.44 ($7.83) on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €7.05 ($7.42) and a 12 month high of €18.18 ($19.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $471.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

