EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $103.93

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.93 and last traded at $104.51, with a volume of 2942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.63.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,449,000 after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after acquiring an additional 403,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 166,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

