Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

EMQQ stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $26.90. 67 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $64.32.

