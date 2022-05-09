Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.37

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 13448325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.67 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.31. The company has a market capitalization of £10.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62.

About Empyrean Energy (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

