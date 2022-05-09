Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,652,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,746. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after buying an additional 67,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 237,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 200,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 104,534 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

