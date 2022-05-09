Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.23) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($16.44) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.73) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,375.20 ($29.67).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

LON:EDV opened at GBX 2,050 ($25.61) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,965.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,824.51. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,505 ($18.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,176 ($27.18).

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.