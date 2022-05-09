Energi Price Tops $0.77 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002335 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $40.47 million and $343,468.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00149181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00033970 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00328339 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 52,617,868 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

