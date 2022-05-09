Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energizer by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

