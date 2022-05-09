Energo Reaches Market Capitalization of $126,439.72 (TSL)

Energo (TSL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $126,439.72 and approximately $12,522.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

