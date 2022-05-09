Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Head to Head Analysis

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

33.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Energy Fuels and Select Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels 48.40% -14.55% -13.25% Select Sands -8.49% -21.70% -8.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and Select Sands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $3.18 million 340.52 $1.54 million $0.02 345.50 Select Sands $19.74 million 0.40 -$1.68 million ($0.02) -4.50

Energy Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Select Sands. Select Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Select Sands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Select Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

