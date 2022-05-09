Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 258,599 shares.The stock last traded at $12.33 and had previously closed at $12.83.

ENFN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Enfusion alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 8.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $27,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.